More military medical teams deployed

A third military medical team is headed to Louisiana to help with COVID-19 patients.

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 20 military medical personnel deployed to Dothan, Alabama, and another 20 deployed to Alexandria, Louisiana, to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

These two teams join four other teams currently working in four hospitals, two in Louisiana and two in Mississippi. The two Louisiana teams are deployed in Baton Rouge and at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

U.S. Army North, under U.S Northern Command’s oversight, will provide operational command of the active-duty military COVID-19 response in support of federal efforts and the state, officials say.

“This is the first time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support Alabama during the pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH commander. “We are proud to be called upon to support our local, state, and federal partners there, and in Louisiana and Mississippi, in this whole-of-government response.”

The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

In Alabama, one 20-person team from the Air Force is supporting Southeast Health in Dothan.

In Louisiana, one 20-person team from the Air Force will support Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.