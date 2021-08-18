Military medical team to arrive at OLG today

A 20-person medical team will arrive at Ochsner Lafayette General today.

"At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 20 military medical personnel from the U.S. Navy will deploy to Louisiana as part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 response operation," a statement from U.S. Army North states.

“This is the second time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support Louisiana during the pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH commander. “While COVID-19 continues to challenge the community here and elsewhere in the U.S., we remain steadfast in our support of our local, state and federal partners.”

The military medical personnel, including nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors, will support one hospital in Lafayette – Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. They're expected to arrive today around noon, and start getting acclimated so they can begin seeing patients as soon as possible.

“Defending the nation, which includes defeating COVID-19, is truly a joint effort,” said Richardson. “U.S. Army North is proud to contribute alongside and in support of civil authorities in the whole-ofgovernment fight against COVID-19, as the command remains prepared for potential, future allhazards response and homeland defense.”

ARNORTH is the joint force land component command of USNORTHCOM.

