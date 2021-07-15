Mercedes-Benz name comes down from Superdome

The signage on the Superdome in New Orleans is coming down.

This month marked the end of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, as the naming rights contract has run out.

Last year, the Mercedes- Benz company decided not to renew naming rights to the dome, which is home to the New Orleans Saints.

The Mercedes-Benz signage at the Superdome ain’t dere no more.



The German automaker’s naming rights deal with the Superdome expires today, July 15. pic.twitter.com/tsaa11PgB4 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) July 15, 2021

On Thursday, July 15, crews were spotted removing the letters of the Mercedes-Benz signage from the stadium. According to WWLTV, The process to remove the name from the Poydras Street side of the building was quick work. Crews, they say appeared to be moving to the other three entrances to continue the job.

The naming right contract officially ended July 15, they say.

See video from them here.

In March, Caesars Entertainment and the Saints were said to be nearing a deal on a 20-year agreement for the naming rights. The name of the building was not set, those reports state.

Caesars Entertainment, a casino and hotel company founded in Reno, Nevada, owns Harrah's in New Orleans.

Read more here.

The Saints are expected to announce a new naming rights sponsor before the start of their season.

