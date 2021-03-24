Reports: Caesars may acquire naming rights to the Superdome

In July 2021, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will no longer be the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Last year, the company decided not to renew naming rights to the dome, which is home to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Nola.com, reports from the Athletic say Caesars Entertainment and the Saints are nearing a deal on a 20-year agreement for the naming rights. The name of the building was not set, those reports state.

Caesars Entertainment, a casino and hotel company founded in Reno, Nevada, owns Harrah's in New Orleans.

According to Nola.com if the building is named after Caesars or any of its affiliated casinos, it would be the first NFL stadium to be named for a casino.

Neither the Saints or Caesars would confirm the discussion, according to their report.

“Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner," said Greg Bensel, the senior vice president of communications for the Saints and NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. "We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies.”

In a statement from Caesars, spokesperson Kate Whiteley said, “Caesars Entertainment has long had strong ties to New Orleans, the state of Louisiana, and the entire Gulf Coast region. We are proud of our continued partnership with both the Saints and the Pelicans. However, we have nothing to share beyond our current, valuable relationship with the teams.”

