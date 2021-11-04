Man pleads not guilty in shooting spree that left trooper, woman dead

The man accused of killing a Louisiana State Trooper and a woman during a killing spree in three parishes last month has pleaded not guilty, WBRZ reports.

Matthew Mire is charged with killing Pamela Adair, who Mire knew prior to the shooting, and also Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

Mire is facing two counts of first degree murder in Ascension Parish, and is also facing charges in Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes for attempted murder.

Prosecutors say there's a "strong likelihood" they'll pursue the death penalty.

Mire is currently in Angola State Prison and is due back in court on November 9.

Read more from WBRZ.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel