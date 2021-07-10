Man jumps into Atchafalaya River from Basin Bridge Friday

A man who jumped from the Basin Bridge into the Atchafalaya River Friday swam three hours before reaching safety.

WBRZ spoke with Khory Vaughan, a New Roads native who was with the man when he jumped. Vaughan said the two were stuck in traffic on the bridge when his friend decided to run from one side of the bridge to the other and then jump into the water below.

The man who jumped later posted on Facebook that it was a bad decision, adding that he was sore and "only alive thanks to his faith and rescuers."

According to Vaughan, his friend was rescued by Wildlife and Fisheries agents and later arrested. He was allegedly charged with criminal mischief, according to eyewitness reports.

I-10 West was closed Friday after a 10-vehicle pileup near Butte La Rose.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel