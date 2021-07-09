One lane open on I-10 West near Butte La Rose after multiple-vehicle crash

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Louisiana State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 West near Mile Marker 123 at the Butte La Rose exit.

The crash involved 10 cars, a spokesperson for Troop I confirms with KATC. Minor injuries were reported.

One westbound lane is currently open; the other remains blocked, according to Troopers. First responders are working to safely open the roadway as quickly as possible.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

For travel information and roadway conditions, visit the LA DOTD website at www.511la.org.

--------------

DOTD reports I-10 West remains closed at Mile Marker 123 near Butte La Rose (before LA 3177).

Congestion has reached 8 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Details on the incident were not yet available.

------------------------------------------------------------

