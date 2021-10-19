Man accused in deadly rampage facing charges in 3 parishes, moved to Angola

The man accused of killing two people, including a Louisiana State Police trooper, during a deadly rampage across three parishes on October 9 is now being held in a high-security wing of Angola State Prison.

According to WBRZ, Matthew Mire was in custody in Livingston Parish Tuesday morning, where he facing charges that include two counts of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, burglary from a vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle. He was moved to Ascension Parish; there he's accused of two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Tuesday evening, Mire was moved to Angola, where the Department of Corrections says he was relocated at the request of Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

He's being held separate from inmates who are currently serving out sentences, WBRZ reports.

31-year-old Mire was arrested on October 9 and hospitalized after an hours long rampage during which State Trooper Adam Gaubert and Prairieville resident Pamela Adair were killed and another person was injured.

He also was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder of a police officer, resisting an officer, and obstruction of justice.

Read WBRZ's full story here

READ MORE: UPDATE: Radio silence protocol delayed discovery of trooper's body

UPDATE: Shooting suspect in hospital with K-9 bite, gunshot wound

Additional charges announced for man accused in deadly weekend rampage

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel