LSP searching for suspect in shooting on Grambling campus

State Police are asking for assistance in locating a suspect in the shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on the Grambling State University campus.

The GSU Police Department requested the LSP Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to investigate the shooting, which occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in front of the Favrot Student Union.

18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, also known as "Rabbit" of Delhi has been identified as a suspect in the shooting; an arrest warrant has been issued for one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder, and one count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property.

The shooting led to the death of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy of Rayville and injured a 16-year-old juvenile, also of Rayville. Neither is a student at Grambling

Anyone with information on Carroll's whereabouts should contact Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.

