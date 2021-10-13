Shots fired on Grambling University campus, 2 injured

Grambling State University Police Department responded to a shots fired incident that occurred between two non-GSU students in front on campus Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:08 a.m. in front of Favrot Student Union, Grambling officials say.

At this time, the university can confirm the following:

Officers have investigated and confirmed that there is no active threat to campus.

Neither individual is a student at Grambling State University

Both non-Grambling persons sustained injuries from the incident

Two GSU students received non-life-threatening injuries when leaving the scene and were treated at a local hospital

An additional unidentified person is also suspected of discharging a weapon into the air at the scene

They say the safety of Grambling University students and campus community remains a top priority. They encourage all campus community members to be aware of their surroundings and report any information concerning the incident to the Louisiana State Police.

Homecoming events are planned to continue as scheduled for the student body.

