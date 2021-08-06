Louisiana native carries USA 4x400m relay team to Men's Olympic final

Louisiana native Vernon Norwood carried the United State's to the final round of the Men's 4x400 meter relay on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Norwood, a graduate of Morgan City High School and LSU, ran as anchor for the team made up of Trevor Stewart, Ross Randolph and Bryce Deadmon.

The team cruised into the first place position during the first round of qualifying on August 6 with a final time of 2 minutes 57.77 seconds.

To qualify for the finals the team needed to place in the top three of their heat or be the next two fastest times once both heats were completed.

Team USA had the fastest time of both heats with the team from Botswana coming in with the second fastest time of 2 minutes 58.33 seconds.

Norwood and his teammates will move on to the Men's 4x400 meter Relay Final which take place on Saturday, August 6, at 7:50 am Central Standard Time (9:50 pm in Japan)

On July 31, Norwood helped bring home a bronze medal for Team USA in the 4x400m mixed relay event. It was the first time the 4x400m mixed relay has been run at a Summer Olympic Games.

This is Norwood's first Olympic games.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel