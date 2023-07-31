Louisiana bills take effect tomorrow

Most of the bills passed during this year's regular legislative session take effect tomorrow, August 1.

If you want to read about the bills that passed and were signed by the governor, click here, here, here and here.

To read about the bills Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed, click here.

There was a veto session held, but the only bill the legislature voted to override a veto on was the one that bans gender-affirming health care.

Passed bills automatically take effect if the Governor fails to sign or veto it within a certain period of time. To check the status, or the final wording, of any bill in the 2023 regular session, click here.