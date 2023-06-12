Bills signed by the Governor as of June 12, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills from the 2023 Regular Legislative Session into law:

ACT 131-HB13 [gov.louisiana.gov] Changes the name of one member on the South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission.

ACT 132-HB18 [gov.louisiana.gov] Designates certain portions of Louisiana Highways in Calcasieu and St. Tammany parishes.

ACT 133-HB21 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to extended leave for school bus operators and public school employees.

ACT 134-HB37 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the board of trustees of the Firefighters' Retirement System.

ACT 135-HB44 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the board of trustees of the Firefighters' Retirement System.

ACT 136-HB59 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the use of personal watercraft between sunset and sunrise.

ACT 137-HB92 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the composition of a parish executive committee of the Democratic Party in Caddo Parish.

ACT 138-HB101 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for membership on the Fireman's Supplemental Pay Board.

ACT 139-HB105 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the civil service status of employees of Kinder Public Housing Authority.

ACT 140-HB114 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain state property in Lafourche Parish from state park size requirements.

ACT 141-HB185 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Lake Terrace Crime Prevention District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 142-HB301 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to compensation to wrecker service companies for costs associated with undertaking remedial action involving hazardous material accidents.

ACT 143-HB343 [gov.louisiana.gov] Redesignates a portion of Louisiana Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish as the "Chris Gray Memorial Highway."

ACT 144-HB345 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Pointe Coupee Parish Retired Employees Insurance Fund.

ACT 145-HB359 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates a Juvenile Justice District to include the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, St. Charles, St. James, and St. John the Baptist.

ACT 146-SB26 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to public notice of hearings of the Ethics Adjudicatory Board.

ACT 147-SB40 [gov.louisiana.gov] Allows the use of summary proceedings in matters pending before the Ethics Adjudicatory Board.

ACT 148-SB49 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases penalties for the crime of creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of certain controlled dangerous substances.

ACT 149-SB51 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Electric Utility Energy Transition Securitization Act.

ACT 150-SB103 [gov.louisiana.gov] Renames the Department of Natural Resources.

ACT 151-SB182 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases penalties for violations relative to the purchase of junk, used or secondhand property or scrap metal.

ACT 152-SB218 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for powers, duties, and functions of the State Plumbing Board.

ACT 153-HB137 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the secretary of the municipal fire and police civil service board for the city of Monroe.

ACT 154-HB210 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority.

ACT 155-HB215 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to acceptable methods of payment for the office of motor vehicles.

ACT 156-HB223 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Iberville Parish Parks and Recreation District.

ACT 157-HB225 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

ACT 158-HB268 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the salaries of firefighters employed by the city of Sulphur.

ACT 159-HB270 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the growth and accumulation of grass, weeds, and other deleterious matter in Orleans Parish.

ACT 160-HB274 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the investment of certain funds by the governing authority of Lincoln Parish.

ACT 161-HB279 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to conveying by the La. Tax Commission of ad valorem tax assessment information it receives from local assessors.

ACT 162-HB296 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Mid-City Security District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 163-HB323 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the "Juneteenth" specialty license plate.

ACT 164-HB348 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to school safety.

ACT 165-HB350 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the exchange of certain state property in Calcasieu Parish.

ACT 166-HB357 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Acadiana Regional Juvenile Justice District.

ACT 167-HB394 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes special prestige license plates for certain Louisiana schools.

ACT 168-HB398 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires persons being transported offshore by aircraft wear life jackets equipped with personal locator beacons.

ACT 169-HB407 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Drone Advisory Committee.

ACT 170-HB438 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to oyster seed ground vessel permits.

ACT 171-HB493 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for fees on emergency ground ambulance providers and the disposition of fees.

ACT 172-HB516 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for placement of a special identification sticker or decal on a motor vehicle operated by a person with autism spectrum disorder or their guardian.

ACT 173-HB520 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the "Utility Line Worker", the "Louisiana Soccer Association", and the Louisiana Respiratory Therapist "RT STRONG" special prestige license plates.

ACT 174-HB532 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to fees charged for certain military honor license plates and the processing of plates at the office of motor vehicles state headquarters.

ACT 175-HB565 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the University Security District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 176-HB592 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to driver education skills test.

ACT 177-HB643 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to cytomegalovirus (CMV) testing for newborns.

ACT 178-HB650 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to compensation and other requirements for official journals of parishes, municipalities and school boards.

ACT 179-SB127 [gov.louisiana.gov] Constitutional amendment to authorize the local governing authority of each parish to provide a limited ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders.