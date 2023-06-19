Bills signed into law as of June 19, 2023

Here's a list of the bills signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards today:

ACT 264-HB8 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires display of the national motto, "In God We Trust", in every public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education classroom.

ACT 265-HB36 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the Delta Agriculture Research and Sustainability District.

ACT 266-HB69 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the screening and diagnosis of students with respect to dyslexia.

ACT 267-HB103 [gov.louisiana.gov] Adds Financial Literacy as a required course for high school students.

ACT 268-HB242 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to corporal punishment in elementary and secondary schools.

ACT 269-HB269 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Delachaise Security and Improvement District in Orleans Parish.

ACT 270-HB272 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to maternity support services of doulas.

ACT 271-HB298 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to parental rights in certain circumstances.

ACT 272-HB305 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to electronic signatures by judges.

ACT 273-HB332 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the transfer of certain state property in Tangipahoa Parish.

ACT 274-HB355 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the city of Eunice to levy a hotel occupancy tax.

ACT 275-HB358 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of Waterworks District No. 1 of Pointe Coupee Parish.

ACT 276-HB444 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to parole eligibility for certain offenders.

ACT 277-HB449 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the rights of voters with disabilities.

ACT 278-HB477 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to information provided when prosecuting offenses.

ACT 279-HB485 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Louisiana National Guard Patriot Scholarship Program to cover the cost of mandatory fees for members attending La. public postsecondary education institutions.

ACT 280-HB497 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to Louisiana Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

ACT 281-HB578 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to a smoking cessation benefits program.

ACT 282-HB624 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Evangeline Economic Development Authority in Evangeline Parish.

ACT 283-HB649 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for a Louisiana Music Trail and related programs.

ACT 284-SB5 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for alternatives in lieu of payment under protest for challenges to ad valorem tax assessments.

ACT 285-SB189 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to electronic or video bingo machines and licensed premises.

ACT 286-SB192 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

ACT 287-SB204 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the M.J. Foster Promise Award program.

ACT 288-SB56 [gov.louisiana.gov] Reinstates the Second Amendment sales tax holiday.

ACT 289-SB75 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the assessment of taxes by the Department of Revenue.

ACT 290-SB96 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association and the Louisiana Citizens Property Corporation shall not be liable for certain property damage insurance claims.

ACT 291-SB129 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires certain state entities to report corrective actions taken to mitigate state risk exposure upon request of the litigation subcommittee of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

ACT 292-SB166 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the division of administration to waive local match requirements for certain non-state entity projects.

ACT 293-HB60 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for the regulation of fueling stations for electric vehicles.

ACT 294-HB435 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to medicaid coverage of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy.

ACT 295-HB446 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to online handgun education course curriculum.

ACT 296-HB652 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes certain healthcare professionals to certify the existence of an illness.

ACT 297-HB127 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts from state excise and sales taxes certain items given free of charge as samples at conventions, trade shows, and similar events.

ACT 298-HB148 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to supplemental pay for municipal or parish fire department employees.

ACT 299-HB186 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to health insurance coverage for standard fertility preservation services.

ACT 300-HB207 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes penalties associated with minors swimming in certain waterways without personal flotation devices.

ACT 301-HB213 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain school surveillance and security video from the Public Records Law.

ACT 302-HB237 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to certain activities regarding contraband.

ACT 303-HB265 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to release and dissemination of booking photographs of an arrested person.

ACT 304-HB276 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to fines for building code violations in New Orleans.

ACT 305-HB282 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires free school breakfast and lunch for certain students.

ACT 306-HB335 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the North Lake Charles Economic Development District.

ACT 307-HB344 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides with respect to certain permits required by parishes and municipalities.

ACT 308-HB361 [gov.louisiana.gov] Prohibits the use of TikTok and related applications on computers and networks owned or leased by the state.

ACT 309-HB376 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to protective orders.

ACT 310-HB411 [gov.louisiana.gov] Expands the types of investments eligible for the insurance premium tax credit.

ACT 311-HB460 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the dispensing of medical marijuana.

ACT 312-HB468 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to utilization review standards and approval procedures for healthcare service claims submitted by healthcare providers.

ACT 313-HB505 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the transfer of certain state property in Orleans Parish.

ACT 314-HB506 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Louisiana Interagency Council on Homelessness within the office of the governor.

ACT 315-HB526 [gov.louisiana.gov] Establishes a chief resilience officer and provides for interagency coordination of resilience planning.

ACT 316-HB163 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the secretary of the Baton Rouge municipal fire and police civil service board.

ACT 317-HB196 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to summary judgment.

ACT 318-HB353 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to student behavior, discipline, and behavioral and mental health.

ACT 319-HB409 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to stormwater utility systems.

ACT 320-SB33 [gov.louisiana.gov] Increases the amount of supplemental pay for eligible law enforcement and fire service employees.

ACT 321-SB44 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes.

ACT 322-SB66 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to telehealth services.

ACT 323-SB102 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Acadiana Watershed District.

ACT 324-SB104 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for health insurance coverage of genetic testing for diseases and other medical conditions.

ACT 325-SB137 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the Office of the State Child Ombudsman and the state child ombudsman.

ACT 326-SB142 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the utilization of court reporters licensed in another state in certain circumstances.

ACT 327-SB146 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for Megaprojects Leverage Fund investments.

ACT 328-SB156 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides that no property insurance policy shall prohibit an insured from hiring a public adjuster.

ACT 329-SB83 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for certain change orders when certain unit prices are contained in the initial contract.

ACT 330-SB184 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for repayment of personal contributions or loans.

ACT 331-SB185 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the licensing and regulation of virtual businesses.

ACT 332-SB187 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to cremation of bodies.

ACT 333-SB188 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for utilization review and approval procedures of claims for healthcare provider services.

ACT 334-SB207 [gov.louisiana.gov] Creates the School Safety Act of 2023.

ACT 335-HB33 [gov.louisiana.gov] Modifies structural pest control provisions related to the registered technician examination and the appointment of research committee members.

ACT 336-HB41 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to health coverage plan benefits for occupational therapy services delivered via telehealth.

ACT 337-HB43 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for nonrecurring lump-sum supplemental payment to certain eligible retirees and beneficiaries.

ACT 338-HB74 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to home inspectors.

ACT 339-HB129 [gov.louisiana.gov] Repeals the provisions of the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority.

ACT 340-HB261 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.

ACT 341-HB281 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Automobile Theft and Insurance Fraud Prevention Authority.

ACT 342-HB286 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to expungements for certain amounts of possession of marijuana.

ACT 343-HB288 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires auditees to report progress on implementation of recommendations following a performance audit.

ACT 344-HB292 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the Louisiana Underground Utilities and Facilities Damage Prevention Law.

ACT 345-HB293 [gov.louisiana.gov] Repeals certain funds within the state treasury.

ACT 346-HB315 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to administration of public schools.

ACT 347-HB326 [gov.louisiana.gov] Requires foundational numeracy skills standards as a component of teacher education programs.

ACT 348-HB362 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the qualifications of an elected or appointed police chief.

ACT 349-HB385 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to manufactured housing.

ACT 350-HB408 [gov.louisiana.gov] Exempts certain research and development tax credit recipients from detailed examinations by the Department of Economic Development.

ACT 351-HB430 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes payments from unclaimed funds to certain agents for locating, delivering, recovering, or assisting in the recovery of unclaimed property.

ACT 352-HB450 [gov.louisiana.gov] Authorizes the governing authority of East Baton Rouge Parish to rebate sales and use tax revenue collected on the sale of admission tickets to certain events.

ACT 353-HB457 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides for a Commemorative Certificate of Miscarried Child.

ACT 354-HB475 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to admissibility of evidence of a defendant's creative or artistic expression.

ACT 355-HB500 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides with respect to the applicability of the additional property tax exemptions for certain veterans with disabilities.

ACT 356-HB503 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to hull identification numbers issued by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

ACT 357-HB539 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provide relative to the authorization of the office of motor vehicles to impose fines on contracts.

ACT 358-HB548 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the 340B drug pricing program.

ACT 359-HB628 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to the membership of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control.

ACT 360-HB656 [gov.louisiana.gov] Provides relative to water cooperatives.