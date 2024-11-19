LHSAA wins court battle; U High out of playoffs

A Baton Rouge judge rejected a high school's petition Monday and allowed penalties for allegedly ineligible players to stand.

The ruling means that the temporary hold on high school football playoff brackets has been lifted.

University Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge had filed a TRO earlier this month against the LHSAA, alleging that the state high school athletic association's actions against the school's football team weren't proper.

The LHSAA had found two players on the school's team to be ineligible, and had removed every win for the year - which upset the playoff brackets, since U-High had won eight games.

On Monday, 19th Judicial District Judge Ronald Johnson ruled against the school and allowed the penalities to stand.

"The LHSAA is disappointed that the violation occurred and even more disappointed that the violation affected student athletes in this state. Nevertheless, the LHSAA is committed to enforcing its rules and carrying out the wishes of the member schools," a release from the association states. "University Laboratory High School will be removed from the 2024 postseason football playoff bracket. It's opponent scheduled for this week's game will advance to the next round."

Our media partners at The Advocate posted a story about the hearing. To read it, click here.

LHSAA attorney Mark Boyer told the newspaper that the feeling after the ruling from executive director Eddie Bonine was 'not joyous.'

"Two kids were impacted by this," he told The Advocate. "I think Eddie's sentiment is that we're sorry this happened. Enforcing the rules is what he is asked to do. It's what we're all asked to do. That is all we are trying to do."

To read our previous story on the situation, click here.