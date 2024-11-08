LHSAA is delaying playoff bracket release due to litigation

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced Friday they will delay the release of the 2024 postseason football brackets due to ongoing litigation with a member school.

"This situation could affect all 307 schools that participate in football across the state. Given the possible repercussions of the decision made, the LHSAA will withhold all eight postseason brackets until the legal process is concluded and the matter is fully resolved," a release states. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our member schools and fans as we work through this important issue."

The brackets were scheduled to be released on Sunday.

The LHSAA didn't release any other details, but our media partners at The Advocate reported this week that University High School in Baton Rouge's seven season wins had been changed to forfeit losses after rumors circulated about the school being investigated for having a possibly ineligible player.

