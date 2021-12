State health officials have now confirmed the first Omicron case in Louisiana.

The case was reported as "probable" earlier this week.

Here's what LDH posted on social media today:

"UPDATE: We can now officially confirm the probable case of the #Omicron variant that we reported earlier this weekend. At this time, we have identified 1 confirmed case of Omicron in Louisiana."

To read the story about the first announcement, click here.