First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting its first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The case involves an individual in Region 1, the Greater New Orleans area, who recently traveled within the United States.

"We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic," said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. "We have been expecting and preparing for this moment. To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible."

"The Governor and I promised earlier today we would share with the public as soon as we had information that Omicron was in our state," said Dr. Kanter. "We know families have questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public updated."

CDC and LDH recommend everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster.

On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. This new variant was first reported to the WHO by government officials in South Africa, and the number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing throughout the Republic of South Africa.

So far, the virus has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least 9 states.

New information is still emerging, but LDH says Omicron includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. There is concern this new variant may be more transmissible than previous strains and that Omicron may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern. LDH says it expects to learn more about Omicron in the coming days.

LDH has established a network of laboratories to conduct genomic sequencing on positive SARS-CoV-2 specimens in order to track circulating SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including newly emerging variants such as Omicron. Epidemiologists, laboratorians and researchers will continue to closely monitor these data in order to continue to identify Omicron cases in Louisiana.

Tonight, @LADeptHealth reported a probable case of the Omicron variant in Louisiana, related to domestic travel. Now more than ever it’s important that people take their COVID vaccines and boosters. #lagov https://t.co/l8tuuh4MPR — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 4, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel