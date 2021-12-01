LDAF provides tips for fresh cut Christmas trees

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture has shared some tips for fresh cut Christmas Trees.

Commissioner Mike Stain says that 25 to 30 million live tress are harvested annually for the holiday season. That harvest is from an annual crop of 350,000,000 trees.

LDAF says that residents should shop locally to get the freshest tree possible.

Strain says that farms may allow customers to choose and cut their own trees. That option has become a tradition to many residents. Below are tips from the department when harvesting your own Christmas tree.

Cut an inch off the base, perpendicular to the stem of the tree. Make sure the tree stand is the right size for the tree you choose. 1 quart of water for every inch in diameter for the tree. Always make sure your tree has water. Put in a cool area in the home. Heat will dry the tree out faster. Use low voltage lights and always unplug them before you go to bed and before you leave the house.

The LDAF keeps a list of businesses that provide fresh cut trees to customers. Click here for those location and numbers. They mention that some locations may no longer be open for business.

In November, before Thanksgiving, Pollard's Christmas tree farm set up shop full of evergreens ready for the holiday season.

KATC's Scott Brazda talked to the owners and what brought Pollard's to the area.

Supply chain issues are causing not only a shortage of Christmas trees but a delay in their delivery.

Issues with the supply chain are holding some local Christmas tree lots back from looking as merry and bright as they used to.

KATC's Taylor Toole has a breakdown on the shortage and what some farms are facing in Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

