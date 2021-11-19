Spirit of Acadiana: Pollard's Farms and Fisher's Preschool

A forty-year friendship between a preschool and a tree farm is one for the ages.

On Friday, the empty lot of the Pollard's Christmas tree farm will be full of beautiful evergreens ready for the holiday season.

But Pollard's would have never come to Acadiana without the generosity of Fisher's Preschool right next door.

It's a thriving Acadiana-centric business now, even a staple for many families and holiday decorators during Christmastime.

But Pollard's Riverbend Farms was, 30 -plus-years ago, a nomad business of sorts.

Their first location was on Johnston Street, but then came a move to Ridge Road right next to Fisher's Preschool. That move created an instant friendship between Jeff Pollard, Sr. and David Fisher, Sr.

"He and Doc Fisher, I remember, seemed to hit it off pretty well. And, you know Doc, having the ties into Lafayette, really helped tie us into Lafayette," said Jeffery Pollard, Jr.

The Pollards, even a young Jeff, often stayed at the Fishers, doing homework, washing up, and enjoying meals. A family bond between those running a preschool and those running a Christmas tree lot was formed forever.

"Big Jeff and I, we talk once or twice a month. 'What's going on?' he'll ask, when he's in the deer stand or turkey hunting or whatever," said Stacey Fisher Brown. "He'll give me a call because he's thinking about me."

Just a couple months ago, David Fisher, Sr. passed away.

And Jeff Pollard, Sr. and Jeff Pollard, Jr. made the trip from the Carolinas to tell their own friend goodbye.

"I knew he would come. I knew they'd come, because Jeff loved my dad," said Susan Fisher. "He and my dad just hit it off, similar sense of humor, they connected. It meant a lot because he's family."

------------------------------------------------------------

