Indictment handed up in slaying of Deputy U.S. Marshal

The man accused of killing a Deputy US Marshal in Alexandria last month has been indicted.

Federal prosecutors filed the five-count indictment against Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, on Monday; the indictment includes a forfeiture and a list of "special findings." Prosecutors usually include special findings when they plan to seek the death penalty - and the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that at a Wednesday press conference.

The indictment, which you can read for yourself by scrolling down, accuses Clarence A. Frazier Jr. of murder of a federal officer, attempted murder of a federal officer; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; discharging a firearm during a violent crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The forfeiture charge asks the court to forfeit Frazier's gun to the government.

Last month, Frazier was ordered held until trial during a hearing that followed his arrest. At the time, his attorneys did reserve the right to request a bail hearing later.

Court records allege that U.S. Deputy Marshals and detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office went to Frazier's Rutland Road residence Monday afternoon to serve a contempt warrant after Frazier did not appear for his trial on a charge of sexual battery of a person with infirmities.

When they arrived, they knocked and announced themselves, but nobody answered. They found a U-Haul trailer in the driveway that had been rented that day to Frazier. They got a search warrant for the house, then went inside.

They found a dog, and tried to get the dog out of the house so he wouldn't get hurt, but eventually had to leave the dog in the house, and go inside to look for Frazier. The affidavit alleges they found Frazier in a bedroom, and he fired a gun at them, hitting the deputy, who later died.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice identified the Deputy U.S. Marshal as Drew Hanson. Read more about him here and here.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from RPSO.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel for the Western District of Louisiana is prosecuting the case with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Joanne Henry-Mills.

Here's the indictment: