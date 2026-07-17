Funeral procession for Deputy US Marshal Drew Hanson

The family of Michael Andrew Hanson and his colleagues with the U.S. Marshals Service announce the memorial service honoring Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Andrew Hanson.

The service will be held at The Pentecostals of Alexandria Church in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The route for the return funeral procession to Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, once the services have concluded, is as follows:



Left onto Rapides Avenue from the POA to MacArthur Drive

Right onto MacArthur Drive to I-49 South

I-49 South to the Elliott Street Exit

Left onto Jackson Street to Hixson Brothers where the procession will conclude

Anyone wanting to view the procession and pay their respects is encouraged to park on the side of the northbound service road parallel to MacArthur Drive. Police ask residents to not block the roadway.