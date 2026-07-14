Alexandria man formally charged in slaying of Deputy U.S. Marshal

Federal prosecutors have formally charged an Alexandria man in the Monday slaying of a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

Court records show that Clarence A. Frazier Jr., 48, has been formally charged with murder of a federal officer. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The affidavit filed along with the complaint alleges that U.S. Deputy Marshals and detectives with the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office went to Frazier's Rutland Road residence Monday afternoon to serve a contempt warrant after Frazier did not appear for his trial on a charge of sexual battery of a person with infirmities.

When they arrived, they knocked and announced themselves, but nobody answered. They found a U-Haul trailer in the driveway that had been rented that day to Frazier. They got a search warrant for the house, then went inside.

They found a dog, and tried to get the dog out of the house so he wouldn't get hurt, but eventually had to leave the dog in the house, and go inside to look for Frazier. The affidavit alleges they found Frazier in a bedroom, and he fired a gun at them, hitting the deputy, who later died.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice identifies the Deputy U.S. Marshal as Drew Hanson.

The U.S. Marshal Service says Hanson, 36, is survived by his wife and two children.

“The nation lost a hero Monday. We are all extremely saddened by this tragic loss of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson when he was shot and killed by a dangerous fugitive,” said Gadyaces Serralta, Director of the U.S. Marshals Service. “His life mattered. Our thoughts and prayers are now with his family and friends, and our law enforcement community. Drew was selflessly devoted to making his community and this nation safer. His sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Hanson joined the U.S. Marshal Service in 2020 with assignments in the Southern District of Alabama and the Western District of Louisiana. Prior to the USMS, he worked with Customs and Border Protection in Nogales, Arizona, then went to work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans. Before that he served with the Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Gulfport Police Department.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from RPSO.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel for the Western District of Louisiana is prosecuting the case with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Joanne Henry-Mills.