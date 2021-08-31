Governor to visit, flyover areas damaged by Hurricane Ida

On Tuesday, August 31, Governor John Bel Edwards will visit areas in southeast Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The governor will visit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. John the Baptist parishes and conduct flyovers of Grand Isle and Lafitte to assess storm damage.

The governor will hold a media briefing at the St. John the Baptist Emergency Operations Center at 10:45 am.

He will be joined by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, and Major General Diana Holland.

See flyover video of damaged areas from the coast guard and Louisiana State Police.

