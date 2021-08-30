Coast Guard flies over Galliano to assess Ida damage

Fly overs began Monday following Hurricane Ida's landfall in southeast Louisiana.

The United States Coast Guard began operations on August 30 with an overflight of the Galliano area in Lafourche Parish.

The flights allow aircrews to assess any damage and identify hazards that may exist for residents and first responders.

Photos shared by the coast guard show some of the damage Ida left behind.

US Coast Guard

US Coast Guard

