Coast Guard flies over Galliano to assess Ida damage

US Coast Guard
Galliano fly over.jpg
Posted at 11:53 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 12:53:25-04

Fly overs began Monday following Hurricane Ida's landfall in southeast Louisiana.

The United States Coast Guard began operations on August 30 with an overflight of the Galliano area in Lafourche Parish.

The flights allow aircrews to assess any damage and identify hazards that may exist for residents and first responders.

Photos shared by the coast guard show some of the damage Ida left behind.

Galliano fly over (1).jpg
Galliano fly over (2).jpg

