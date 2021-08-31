State Police video shows storm damage in Grand Isle, Houma

State Police have shared video of damage sustained during Hurricane Ida in the Grand Isle and Houma areas.

Troopers say they were able to survey the Grand Isle and Houma areas by helicopter on Monday afternoon.

They say that there is widespread devastation to the areas and that most roads are impassible due to being covered with debris and high water.

Troopers and other local agencies are working to help clear the roads in an effort to get residents back to their homes.

In addition to search and rescue, Troopers say there will be additional personnel patrolling the area for looters.

Residents can check with local agencies for curfew times and use the 511la.org system for roadway closures.

They can also dial *577 for State Police assistance. Troopers say this number should not be utilized for informational purposes.

For information about shelters, call 211.

For updates related to Hurricane Ida, citizens can text “Ida” to 67283

The coast guard began fly overs of the impacted areas in southeast Louisiana Monday morning.

See video from the coast guard below:

Coast Guard flyover of Grand Isle following Ida

