Governor-elect Jeff Landry makes key announcements in first transition press conference

Governor-elect Jeff Landry held his first transition press conference. He announced the theme of the transition: “One Team. One Dream. One Louisiana.” The Governor-elect also announced the transition will take place on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus. The transition chairs will be Ralph Abraham, Lane Grigsby, Shane Guidry, Timothy Hardy, Steve Orlando, Eddie Rispone, and Sharon Landry. Kyle Ruckert will direct the transition team.

“Our group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they are extremely dedicated to this State. They have worked in the oil and gas field, the construction industry, in education, healthcare, and environmental affairs. Each chair possesses strong attributes of leadership, and that is why I have tasked them with helping prep our administration for success. We look forward to working out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette throughout this transition period as a united Louisiana,” said Governor-elect Jeff Landry.

Quotes from chairs:

“Louisiana’s economy is weak, our students are slipping further behind, and our loved ones are moving to other states for better opportunities. I look forward to being a voice for North Louisiana throughout this transition process, and lending my knowledge as a physician, former U.S. Congressman, and farmer to Jeff Landry’s team. It’s time we put Louisiana on a path to success,” said Ralph Abraham.

“As a Louisianian who has successfully navigated the business climate here in Louisiana, I am eager to lend my business expertise to Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team. I look forward to working with the chairs to move Louisiana forward,” said Lane Grigsby

“As a businessman in the New Orleans metro area, I see firsthand how crime has affected our local economy. I am eager to get to work on Jeff Landry’s transition team and put into place the proper people, policies, and infrastructure to help rebuild our State,” said Shane Guidry.

“I am honored to be named a chair for Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team. I have an extensive background and knowledge in environmental law and policy, and I look forward to working with the Governor-elect’s team to put a successful plan in place for the Landry Administration,” said Timothy Hardy.

“I am honored to be a chair for Governor-elect Jeff Landry’s transition team. Louisiana’s economy is suffering, and as a businessman and resident of Lafayette, I look forward to working with the Governor-elect to implement the right foundation that allows our local economy to thrive,” said Steve Orlando.

“Our education system in Louisiana is failing our children and their future opportunities for a productive future. As a chair for Governor-elect Landry’s transition team, I am committed to help the Landry Administration give Louisiana’s children the opportunity for the quality education they deserve and need to be a productive member of our workforce and properly support themselves and their family,” said Eddie Rispone.

“I look forward to working with the transition team to protect our children, our families, and put Louisiana on the right path forward,” said Sharon Landry.