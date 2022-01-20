Gov. briefing to discuss COVID-19, potential for winter weather

On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.

The Governor is also expected to speak about the potential for winter weather and freezing temperatures across the state.

The press conference will take place at 3:00 pm in Baton Rouge and will be streamed on the governor's Facebook page.

The bitter cold weather arrived in Louisiana on Thursday morning following a cold front. That front brought showers to most of the state and caused temperatures to plummet to the coldest so far this winter.

A hard freeze is expected for later on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Freezing temperatures should continue until Sunday.

See the latest forecast from the KATC Weather Team: A round of bitter cold weather arrives in Acadiana

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel