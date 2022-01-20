Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Gov. briefing to discuss COVID-19, potential for winter weather

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Office of Gov. John Bel Edwards
Governor John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 12:07:06-05

On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a media briefing to discuss the state's response to COVID-19.

The Governor is also expected to speak about the potential for winter weather and freezing temperatures across the state.

The press conference will take place at 3:00 pm in Baton Rouge and will be streamed on the governor's Facebook page.

The bitter cold weather arrived in Louisiana on Thursday morning following a cold front. That front brought showers to most of the state and caused temperatures to plummet to the coldest so far this winter.

A hard freeze is expected for later on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Freezing temperatures should continue until Sunday.

See the latest forecast from the KATC Weather Team: A round of bitter cold weather arrives in Acadiana

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.