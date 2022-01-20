A round of bitter cold weather arrives in Acadiana

Winter has arrived in Acadiana.

A front moved through Thursday morning, bringing with it a round of showers and storms, and ushering in some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this winter.

Acadiana has already experienced it's high for the day and temperatures will now steadily drop through the remainder of the day.

Daniel Phillips

While the thermometer will continue to report numbers in the 40s and upper 30s, the more important wind chill value will sit in the low 30s and upper 20s this afternoon.

Remember that your body will react more to the wind chill so it will be very important to bundle up and protect your self from the cold since this isn't what us south Louisianans are used to experiencing.

This drop in temperatures will eventually end in a hard freeze across Acadiana with lows getting into the upper 20s by early Friday morning.

Daniel Phillips

The window for winter precipitation has more or less closed, with only an outside chance for some light freezing rain arriving late Thursday and early Friday, but even if that occurs accumulation isn't expected.

Our weather though still isn't going to be overly pleasant with clouds lingering through most of the day on Friday with clouds and cold lingering, and winds not relaxing much until Friday evening.

We have a few nights of freezing temperatures coming up over the next couple of days and we should eventually crawl out of the 40s by Sunday.

Daniel Phillips

