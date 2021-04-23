Former President Donald Trump makes $10,000 donation for search of missing crewmembers of Seacor Power

LAFAYETTE, La. — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a $10,000 donation to the families of the missing crew members of the Seacor Power, which is being used to fund fuel for the ongoing search and rescue efforts of the United Cajun Navy.

Todd Terrell, the president of the United Cajun Navy, confirmed to KATC that the donation is being used for search efforts of the remaining crew members of the Seacor Power, which capsized last week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Seven of the 19 Seacor Power crew members remain missing. None have been identified by Coast Guard officials, but family members have identified some of the men to KATC and other media outlets.

