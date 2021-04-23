Watch
Former President Donald Trump makes $10,000 donation for search of missing crewmembers of Seacor Power

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 17:13:36-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has made a $10,000 donation to the families of the missing crew members of the Seacor Power, which is being used to fund fuel for the ongoing search and rescue efforts of the United Cajun Navy.

Todd Terrell, the president of the United Cajun Navy, confirmed to KATC that the donation is being used for search efforts of the remaining crew members of the Seacor Power, which capsized last week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Seven of the 19 Seacor Power crew members remain missing. None have been identified by Coast Guard officials, but family members have identified some of the men to KATC and other media outlets.

