FBI establishes digital tip line for abduction, murder case

The FBI has set up a digital tip line for photos and videos that may aid in the investigation into what happened to Callie Brunett and her two daughters.

FBI New Orleans is asking for the public's assistance in its investigation of the kidnapping of 6-year-old Jalie Brunett and the murders of 3-year-old Erin Brunett and their mother, Callie Brunett. Specifically, agents are asking for anyone who may have had contact with Jalie, Erin, or Callie between June 11, 2024, and June 13, 2024.

The body of the mother was found murdered in her home on Thursday, the Tangipahoa Parish Police Department told WBRZ. The 3-year-old was found dead in Jackson, Mississippi. Her 6-year-old sister was found injured and in the custody of Daniel Callihan, who police say was dating their mother. Victoria Cox, 32, was arrested in connection with the murder and kidnapping along with Callihan.

Photos and videos can be submitted here.

The FBI is asking for any/all video photos taken during this time frame, including any that may have captured the stolen vehicle being used::



Black 2012 Chrysler 200

Louisiana license plate number 859GML

If you were anywhere in the area of Interstate 55 from Loranger, LA to Jackson, MS between June 11, 2024, and June 13, 2024, you may have come in contact with: