Second suspect arrested in slaying and abduction

UPDATE: Police have arrested a woman in connection with the slaying of a Louisiana mother and one of her children.

WBRZ is reporting that police in Mississippi said they arrested a woman they believe is connected to the slaying of Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter Erin. The mother's body was found "brutally murdered" in her home by her father on Thursday, Tangipahoa police told WBRZ.

The child was found dead in Jackson, Mississippi, where her sister, who is 6, was found injured and in the custody of a man who police say used to date their mother. Victoria Cox, 32, is possibly a girlfriend or other type of acquaintance to Daniel Callihan, the man booked in connection with the slaying and abduction.

Police told WBRZ they found small animal cages in the area where they were found, and that they believe the younger child was slain as police moved in on Callihan, and that the older girl might have met the same fate if they had not reached him when they did.

