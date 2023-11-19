ELECTION RESULTS: Statewide races

Voters decided five state run-offs and four proposed constitutional amendments in today's election.

The Associated Press has called the statewide offices, predicting that Nancy Landry will win the Secretary of State post, Liz Murrill will win the Attorney General post and John Fleming will win the Treasurer post.

All three candidates are Republicans, and all three defeated Democrat candidates. They join Gov.-elect Jeff Landry and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who also are Republicans.

As of 9 p.m., with all early votes in and a majority of the state's precincts reporting, Amendments 1, 2 and 3 were passing and Amendment 4 appeared to be headed for a rejection.

RUNOFFS FOR STATE OFFICES

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana has a document that explains the duties and responsibilities of all statewide elected officials; you can read it here.

Secretary of State

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup, Democrat

Nancy Landry, Republican

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek, Democrat

"Liz" Baker Murrill, Republican

Treasurer

John Fleming, Republican

Dustin Granger, Democrat

BESE District 7

Kevin M. Berken, Republican

Erick Knezek, Republican

State Senator 21st Senatorial District

Robert Allain, Republican

Henry "Bo" LaGrange, Republican

AMENDMENTS

PAR also releases explanations and details about proposed constitutional amendments. To read our story about the proposals on this ballot, click here.

Here are the texts of the proposed amendments:

No. 1: Do you support an amendment to clarify that the timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and his return of a vetoed bill to the legislature is based upon the legislative session in which the bill passed and to authorize the legislature, if it is in session, to reconsider vetoed bills without convening a separate veto session?

No. 2: Do you support an amendment to remove provisions of the Constitution of Louisiana which created the following inactive special funds within the state treasury: Atchafalaya Basin Conservation Fund, Higher Education Louisiana Partnership Fund, Millennium Leverage Fund, Agricultural and Seafood Products Support Fund, First Use Tax Trust Fund, Louisiana Investment Fund for Enhancement and to provide for the transfer of any remaining monies in such funds to the state general fund?

No. 3: Do you support an amendment to authorize the local governing authority of a parish to provide an ad valorem tax exemption for qualified first responders?

No. 4: Do you support an amendment authorizing the legislature, after securing a two-thirds vote of each house, to use up to two hundred fifty million dollars from the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund to alleviate a budget deficit subject to conditions set forth by law and allowing the legislature to modify such conditions for accessing the monies in the fund, subject to two-thirds vote?