Election day is coming; what's on your ballot?

Election day is next Tuesday, November 5.

On election day, November 5, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

To find out where you can vote, or to find your polling location on election day, click here. To find out what's on your ballot, click here. You can also download the Geaux Vote app to get all this information.

There's one proposed amendment to the State Constitution on the ballot, to read it and see an analysis of the issues, click here.

Here are the state and local races on Acadiana ballots:

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Priscilla Gonzalez

Clay Higgins

"Xan" John

Sadi Summerlin

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

"Mike" Johnson

Joshua Morott

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Quentin Anthony Anderson

Cleo Fields

Elbert Guillory

Wilken Jones Jr.

Peter Williams

Here are the races on the parish ballots, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH:

Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)

Adam Badeaux

"Mac" Lege

Triston Mire

Kaitlin Monceaux

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Clayton Davis

Anthony Eaves

Police Juror District 15

Mitchell Keith Bowers

Mandy Thomas

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Andy Wayne Carson

Chuncey Fontenot

Mayor Village of Pine Prairie

David Hebert

Quint West

Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie

Gilbert J. Bordelon

L. C. Deshotel

Joey A. Fontenot

Shane Guillory

Joshua Uhlman

Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)

Tammy Hammond Buxton

Joseph Wayne Deville

Wayne McMillan

Kevin Rodriguez

IBERIA PARISH:

Assessor

David Groner

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis

Ashlie Myers Spiker

Mayor Town of Delcambre

Pam Blakely

Christopher "Tipper" Esponge

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

Ivan McIntyre

Brady Segura

Perry Shaw

Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia

Ricky Gonsoulin

Deidre A Ledbetter

Aldermen Village of Loreauville (three seat s)

Joseph J. Decourt

Lottie Frioux

Brad Louviere

Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia

Rosalind Rogers Bobb

Benjamin T. Meyers

Warren White

Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia

Troy Comeaux

Roy Crews III

Phanat Xanamane

Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia

Krystal Boyance

Ronald J "Ron" Davis Sr.

Sherry Guidry (WITHDREW)

Kenneth W Kelly

Richard K Phillips

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Clayton Davis

Anthony Eaves

Mayor Town of Elton

Marilynn Broussard Granger

"Mike" Pierrotti

Mayor Village of Fenton

Eddie B. Alfred Jr.

"Phil" Cormier

Chief of Police Town of Welsh

Marcus L. Crochet

Marcus "Cummings" Prudhomme

Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)

Charles "Chuck" Abell Jr.

"Jackie" Balmer

Melward "Nookie" Doucet Jr

Ronald L. "Ronnie" Hayes

Andrea King

Lawrence "Bugger" Mier

Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)

Manuel Alfred

Marella Bellard

Jessie Boese Jr.

Katherine Corbello

Geneva Joseph

John Langley

Alicia Scott

Shyra Taylor

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District

Leslie Chambers (DISQUALIFIED)

John Michael Guidry

Marcus L. Hunter (DISQUALIFIED)

PSC District 2

Jean-Paul Coussan

"Nick" Laborde

Julie Quinn

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Jake Barousse

Cory Clause

Scott A. Morgan

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Jean Paul "JP" Broussard

Cody Louviere

"Matt" Thomassee

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

Todd Istre

Logan Lannoo

"Nick" Niland

ST. LANDRY PARISH :

Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset

Todd A. Broussard

Devin A. Henry

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)

Kris Allen Brasseaux

"Ginger" Lecompte

ST. MARTIN PARISH:

PSC District 2

Jean-Paul Coussan

"Nick" Laborde

Julie Quinn

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)

Kris Allen Brasseaux

"Ginger" Lecompte

ST. MARY PARISH :

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Jean Paul Bourg

Bonnie F. Leonard

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

Ronnie "Ron" Bias

Marcelle B. Hoskins

Julia "Blaze" Johnson

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Eriq Blanchard

Tamporello Louis Jr.

VERMILION PARISH:

Mayor Town of Delcambre

Pam Blakely

Christopher "Tipper" Esponge

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

Ivan McIntyre

Brady Segura

Perry Shaw

Here are the propositions on parish ballots, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

Bayou Plaquemine and Wikoff Drainage District Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Bayou Plaquemine and Wikoff Drainage District of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 5.12 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $164,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District?

Fire Protection District No. 10 Proposition

($50 Parcel Fee Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 10 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect annually for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2026, a fee of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) on each lot, (estimated annual revenue of $145,250) subdivided portion of ground or individual tract upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of the structure's being occupied or unoccupied, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, the salaries of firemen and all purposes incidental thereto, and shall the District be further authorized to fund the proceeds of said parcel fee into bonds to pay the costs of capital improvements, said bonds to be issued from time to time in the manner provided by law, including, but not limited to, Section 1505 of Title 40 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended?

ST MARTIN PARISH

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 7

(Roads and Bridges)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.63 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,667,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads and bridges in the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 7

(Drainage)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.14 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,361,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and operating drainage works within and for the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 7

(Recreation)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 1.02 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $468,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing or improving recreational facilities, and maintaining and operating recreational activities in the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 4 of 7

(Public Health)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 2.62 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,203,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing housing for public health units in the Parish, paying the maintenance and operating expenses of public health units and other related public health activities?

Parishwide Proposition No. 5 of 7

(Courthouse)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 2.08 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $955,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of paying the maintenance and operating expenses of the Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center of the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 6 of 7

(Fire Protection)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.68 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,609,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of paying the cost of improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities in the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 7 of 7

(Industrial Park)

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 1.51 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $693,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing and/or acquiring buildings, equipment and facilities in the St. Martin Parish Industrial Park, and for the maintenance and operation of all public facilities in the Industrial Park?

Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Extension & Rededication)

Shall St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), be authorized to continue to levy a 7.38 mills tax (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation within the Commission (an estimated $191,450 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for an additional period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, and shall the Commission be further authorized to rededicate the use of proceeds of the Tax heretofore or hereafter received solely for the purposes of improving, extending, maintaining and operating the waterworks system and sewerage system of the Commission?

ST. MARY PARISH

Recreation District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a tax of 3 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $163,900 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?

VERMILION PARISH

Parishwide Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.26 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,106,600 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads and highways of the Parish?

Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.06 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $416,700 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads in the District?