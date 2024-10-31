Election day is coming; what's on your ballot?

Election day is next Tuesday, November 5.
On election day, November 5, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
To find out where you can vote, or to find your polling location on election day, click here. To find out what's on your ballot, click here. You can also download the Geaux Vote app to get all this information.
There's one proposed amendment to the State Constitution on the ballot, to read it and see an analysis of the issues, click here.
Here are the state and local races on Acadiana ballots:
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins
"Xan" John
Sadi Summerlin
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
"Mike" Johnson
Joshua Morott
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District
Quentin Anthony Anderson
Cleo Fields
Elbert Guillory
Wilken Jones Jr.
Peter Williams
Here are the races on the parish ballots, arranged by parish:
ACADIA PARISH:
Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)
Adam Badeaux
"Mac" Lege
Triston Mire
Kaitlin Monceaux
CALCASIEU PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A
Clayton Davis
Anthony Eaves
Police Juror District 15
Mitchell Keith Bowers
Mandy Thomas
EVANGELINE PARISH:
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Andy Wayne Carson
Chuncey Fontenot
Mayor Village of Pine Prairie
David Hebert
Quint West
Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie
Gilbert J. Bordelon
L. C. Deshotel
Joey A. Fontenot
Shane Guillory
Joshua Uhlman
Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)
Tammy Hammond Buxton
Joseph Wayne Deville
Wayne McMillan
Kevin Rodriguez
IBERIA PARISH:
Assessor
David Groner
Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis
Ashlie Myers Spiker
Mayor Town of Delcambre
Pam Blakely
Christopher "Tipper" Esponge
Chief of Police Town of Delcambre
Ivan McIntyre
Brady Segura
Perry Shaw
Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia
Ricky Gonsoulin
Deidre A Ledbetter
Aldermen Village of Loreauville (three seats)
Joseph J. Decourt
Lottie Frioux
Brad Louviere
Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia
Rosalind Rogers Bobb
Benjamin T. Meyers
Warren White
Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia
Troy Comeaux
Roy Crews III
Phanat Xanamane
Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia
Krystal Boyance
Ronald J "Ron" Davis Sr.
Sherry Guidry (WITHDREW)
Kenneth W Kelly
Richard K Phillips
JEFF DAVIS PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A
Clayton Davis
Anthony Eaves
Mayor Town of Elton
Marilynn Broussard Granger
"Mike" Pierrotti
Mayor Village of Fenton
Eddie B. Alfred Jr.
"Phil" Cormier
Chief of Police Town of Welsh
Marcus L. Crochet
Marcus "Cummings" Prudhomme
Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)
Charles "Chuck" Abell Jr.
"Jackie" Balmer
Melward "Nookie" Doucet Jr
Ronald L. "Ronnie" Hayes
Andrea King
Lawrence "Bugger" Mier
Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)
Manuel Alfred
Marella Bellard
Jessie Boese Jr.
Katherine Corbello
Geneva Joseph
John Langley
Alicia Scott
Shyra Taylor
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 2nd Supreme Court District
Leslie Chambers (DISQUALIFIED)
John Michael Guidry
Marcus L. Hunter (DISQUALIFIED)
PSC District 2
Jean-Paul Coussan
"Nick" Laborde
Julie Quinn
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Jake Barousse
Cory Clause
Scott A. Morgan
Chief of Police City of Youngsville
Jean Paul "JP" Broussard
Cody Louviere
"Matt" Thomassee
Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville
Todd Istre
Logan Lannoo
"Nick" Niland
ST. LANDRY PARISH:
Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset
Todd A. Broussard
Devin A. Henry
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)
Kris Allen Brasseaux
"Ginger" Lecompte
ST. MARTIN PARISH:
PSC District 2
Jean-Paul Coussan
"Nick" Laborde
Julie Quinn
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)
Kris Allen Brasseaux
"Ginger" Lecompte
ST. MARY PARISH:
Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Jean Paul Bourg
Bonnie F. Leonard
Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
Ronnie "Ron" Bias
Marcelle B. Hoskins
Julia "Blaze" Johnson
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Eriq Blanchard
Tamporello Louis Jr.
VERMILION PARISH:
Mayor Town of Delcambre
Pam Blakely
Christopher "Tipper" Esponge
Chief of Police Town of Delcambre
Ivan McIntyre
Brady Segura
Perry Shaw
Here are the propositions on parish ballots, arranged by parish:
ACADIA PARISH
Bayou Plaquemine and Wikoff Drainage District Proposition
(Tax Continuation)
Shall Bayou Plaquemine and Wikoff Drainage District of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 5.12 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $164,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District?
Fire Protection District No. 10 Proposition
($50 Parcel Fee Renewal)
Shall Fire Protection District No. 10 of the Parish of Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy and collect annually for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2026, a fee of Fifty Dollars ($50.00) on each lot, (estimated annual revenue of $145,250) subdivided portion of ground or individual tract upon which is located, either in whole or in part, a residential or commercial structure, regardless of the structure's being occupied or unoccupied, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, the salaries of firemen and all purposes incidental thereto, and shall the District be further authorized to fund the proceeds of said parcel fee into bonds to pay the costs of capital improvements, said bonds to be issued from time to time in the manner provided by law, including, but not limited to, Section 1505 of Title 40 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended?
ST MARTIN PARISH
Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 7
(Roads and Bridges)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.63 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,667,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads and bridges in the Parish?
Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 7
(Drainage)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.14 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,361,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and operating drainage works within and for the Parish?
Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 7
(Recreation)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 1.02 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $468,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing or improving recreational facilities, and maintaining and operating recreational activities in the Parish?
Parishwide Proposition No. 4 of 7
(Public Health)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 2.62 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,203,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing housing for public health units in the Parish, paying the maintenance and operating expenses of public health units and other related public health activities?
Parishwide Proposition No. 5 of 7
(Courthouse)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 2.08 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $955,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of paying the maintenance and operating expenses of the Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center of the Parish?
Parishwide Proposition No. 6 of 7
(Fire Protection)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.68 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,609,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of paying the cost of improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities in the Parish?
Parishwide Proposition No. 7 of 7
(Industrial Park)
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 1.51 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $693,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing and/or acquiring buildings, equipment and facilities in the St. Martin Parish Industrial Park, and for the maintenance and operation of all public facilities in the Industrial Park?
Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 Proposition
(Millage Extension & Rededication)
Shall St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), be authorized to continue to levy a 7.38 mills tax (the "Tax") on all the property subject to taxation within the Commission (an estimated $191,450 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for an additional period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, and shall the Commission be further authorized to rededicate the use of proceeds of the Tax heretofore or hereafter received solely for the purposes of improving, extending, maintaining and operating the waterworks system and sewerage system of the Commission?
ST. MARY PARISH
Recreation District No. 1 Proposition
(Millage Continuation)
Shall Recreation District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a tax of 3 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $163,900 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District?
VERMILION PARISH
Parishwide Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.26 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,106,600 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads and highways of the Parish?
Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 Proposition
(Tax Renewal)
Shall Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.06 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $416,700 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads in the District?