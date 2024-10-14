PAR provides information on Constitutional Amendments

Louisiana voters must decide on five proposed Constitutional Amendments this fall: one on the November ballot and four on the December ballot.

As they always do, the Public Affairs Research Council has developed a non-biased, non-partisan evaluation of all the proposals. You can read it for yourself by scrolling down.

Early voting for the November 5 election is October 18-29 (excluding Sunday, October 20 and Sunday, October 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On election day, the polls are open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Early voting for the December 7 election is November 22-30 (excluding Sunday, November 24, Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

To find out where you can early vote, call your parish's Registrar of Voters. To find out where you vote on election day, check your registration on GeauxVote.org

Here are the Amendments you will see on your ballots.

November 5, 2024 Ballot:

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Act 408 (2024 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 10.2(E)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to federal proceeds from alternative energy production on the Outer Continental Shelf; to provide for the disposition of revenues; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters. Do you support an amendment to require that federal revenues received by the state generated from Outer Continental Shelf alternative or renewable energy production be deposited into the Coastal Protection and Restoration Fund?

(Amends Article VII, Section 10.2(E)(1))

December 7, 2024 Ballot:

Proposed Amendment 1

“Do you support an amendment to allow the supreme court to sanction a judge upon an investigation by the judiciary commission, and provide that the recommended sanction shall be instituted by the judiciary commission or by a majority of the supreme court, and to provide for the appointment of five members of the judiciary commission?”

Proposed Amendment 2

“Do you support an amendment to require that the legislature wait for at least forty-eight hours prior to concurring in a conference committee report or amendments to a bill appropriating money?”

Proposed Amendment 3

“Do you support an amendment to allow the legislature to extend a regular session in increments of two days up to a maximum of six days if necessary to pass a bill appropriating money?”

Proposed Amendment 4

“Do you support an amendment to eliminate mandatory tax sales for nonpayment of property taxes and require the legislature to provide for such procedures by law; to limit the amount of penalty and interest on delinquent property taxes; and to provide for the postponement of property tax payments under certain circumstances?”

Here's the PAR guide with details on all the proposed amendments: