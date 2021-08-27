Edwards will brief on Tropical Storm Ida as state prepares for weekend landfall

Governor Edwards is expected to brief the state on preparations for Ida as the storm nears the Louisiana coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Sunday afternoon or Evening as a major hurricane. See the latest weather information here.

On Thursday, Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state ahead of any potential impacts. Some local parishes have already made similar declarations.

The Governor is expected to speak at 3:30 pm. KATC will live stream the briefing On Air, on katc.com/live, Facebook and anywhere you stream.

A live stream is available below:

KATC has put together a guide for what you need to know before, during and after a storm. Click here for more.

