Early voting under way; here are the numbers as of Wednesday

Early voting is under way in Louisiana for the November 18 election.

If you want to see what's on your ballot, click here.

Early voting began November 3 and continues through November 11, excluding November 5 (Sunday) and November 10 (Veterans Day). Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and happens designated locations in each parish. To find out where you can early vote in your parish, click here.

If you need an absentee ballot, you must request one by November 14 at 4:30 p.m. unless you're military or overseas. You can request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State's Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

So far a total of 177,438 of Louisiana's 2,976,612 registered voters have cast early ballots. That's about 6 percent.

The primary had the lowest turnout in more than 20 years, meaning that about 18 percent of Louisiana's registered voters selected the new governor, Jeff Landry. Pundits have predicted turnout for the general election will be even lower. Statewide, turnout for early voting in the primary was about 12 percent. If you want to see the by-parish numbers, check out our story here.

Here are the early voting breakdowns by parish, as of the end of Wednesday, November 8:

Acadia Parish: Records show that 1,766 early ballots have been cast; that's around 5 percent of the parish's 38,806 registered voters.

Calcasieu Parish: Records show that 5,286 early ballots have been cast; that's around 4 percent of the parish's 125,424 registered voters.

Evangeline Parish: Records show that 686 early ballots have been cast; that's around 3 percent of the parish's 21,251 registered voters.

Iberia Parish: Records show that 2,296 early ballots have been cast; that's about 5 percent of the parish's 45,436 registered voters.

Jefferson Davis Parish: Records show that 2,749 early ballots have been cast; that's about 13 percent of the parish's 20,525 registered voters.

Lafayette Parish: Records show that 11,609 early ballots have been cast; that's about 7 percent of the parish's 157,921 registered voters.

St. Landry Parish: Records show that 2,029 early ballots have been cast; that's about 4 percent of the parish's 57,481 registered voters.

St. Martin Parish: Records show that 3,318 early ballots have been cast; that's about 9 percent of the parish's 36,610 registered voters.

St. Mary Parish: Records show that 2,057 early ballots have been cast; that's about 7 percent of the parish's 31,641 registered voters.

Vermilion Parish: Records show that 3,481 early ballots have been cast; that's about 9 percent of the parish's 37,925 registered voters.