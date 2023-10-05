Early voting started Saturday, here are the numbers as of Thursday

Early voting for the October 14 gubernatorial primary started on Saturday, and the numbers show that about 6 percent of the state's registered voters have cast their ballots so far.

Statewide, 191,267 people cast their ballot since Saturday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's a little over 6 percent of the state's 2.9 million registered voters.

Here are the breakdowns for Acadiana's parishes:

Acadia Parish: Records show that 2,117 of the parish's 38,756 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 5 percent.

Calcasieu Parish: Records show 6,778 of the parish's 125,162 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 5 percent.

Evangeline Parish: Records show 1,306 of the parish's 21,225 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 6 percent.

Iberia Parish: Records show that 3,183 of the parish's 45,359 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's 7 percent.

Jefferson Davis Parish: Records show that 1,899 of the parish's 20,431 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 9 percent.

Lafayette Parish: Records show that 9,133 of the parish's 157,429 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 6 percent.

St. Landry Parish: Records show that 3,207 of the parish's 57,472 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 5 percent.

St. Martin Parish: Records show that 3,095 of the parish's 36,539 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 8 percent.

St. Mary Parish: Records show that 2,181 of the parish's 31,614 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 7 percent.

Vermilion Parish: Records show that 2,844 of the parish's 37,805 registered voters cast ballots since Saturday. That's about 7 percent.

The Louisiana parishes with the most registered voters are East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Orleans. Here's how their early voting numbers look:

In East Baton Rouge, 18,669 of the parish's 285,467 voters cast ballots. That's about 6 percent.

In Jefferson, 14,193 of the parish's 269,604 voters cast ballots. That's about 5 percent.

In Orleans, 9,913 of the parish's 263,952 voters cast ballots. That's about 4 percent.

Here are the full statistics, with Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: