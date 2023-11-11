Early voting ends today; here are reminders for election day

Early voting ends today at 6 p.m., but if you missed that chance you can vote on Election Day, November 18.

Here's some information from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin for folks who plan to vote next week?

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 14 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Nov. 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.

● Voters can sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information, or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

If you want to see what's on your ballot, click here.