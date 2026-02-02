Deadlines set for claimants in Diocese of Alexandria bankruptcy

Anyone who has a claim against the Diocese of Alexandria, including sexual abuse survivors, have until June to file a claim in the diocese's ongoing bankruptcy case.

Via a press release, the Diocese announced Monday that June 8, 2026 is the deadline for all claimants in the Chapter 11 case.

Any governmental units with claims must file before April 29, 2026, the release states.

Here are the deadlines:

• Governmental Unit Claims Bar Date: April 29, 2026

• General Claims Bar Date: June 8, 2026

• Abuse Survivor Claims Bar Date: June 8, 2026

All claims must be received by the court-appointed Claims Agent (Stretto, Inc.), by the applicable bar date. Mailing a claim does not satisfy the deadline if it is not received on time, the release states.

The bankruptcy was first announced by the Bishop in October. At that time, Bishop Robert W. Marshall Jr. said in a message posted on Diocese social media that the move is necessary because there are sex abuse claims pending against the diocese that "are beyond our means."

"This action is occurring because some past priest-perpetrators sexually abused minors, actions that are evil, sinful and go against everything the Church and the priesthood represent. As a result, there are financial claims pending against the diocese that exceed our means," the Bishop says. "In taking this action, we have two goals. First, we want to do as much as we can, as fairly as we can, to compensate those who have been harmed. Second, we want to carry on the essential ministries of the diocese so we can continue to meet the needs of our parishes, parishioners and others who rely upon the Church for assistance. A Chapter 11 proceeding is the best way to achieve these goals."

The Archdiocese of New Orleans last fall came to an agreement with sex abuse survivors in their own bankruptcy case. Our media partners at the Times Picayune posted a story about that; to read it, click here.

Here's the release, with all the details about how to file a claim: