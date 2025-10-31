Diocese of Alexandria to file for Chapter 11

The Diocese of Alexandria will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Bishop has announced.

In a message posted on the Diocese social media, Bishop Robert W. Marshall Jr. explains that the move is necessary because there are sex abuse claims pending against the diocese that "are beyond our means."

"This action is occurring because some past priest-perpetrators sexually abused minors, actions that are evil, sinful and go against everything the Church and the priesthood represent. As a result, there are financial claims pending against the diocese that exceed our means," the Bishop says. "In taking this action, we have two goals. First, we want to do as much as we can, as fairly as we can, to compensate those who have been harmed. Second, we want to carry on the essential ministries of the diocese so we can continue to meet the needs of our parishes, parishioners and others who rely upon the Church for assistance. A Chapter 11 proceeding is the best way to achieve these goals."

The Archdiocese of New Orleans recently came to an agreement with sex abuse survivors in their own bankruptcy case. Our media partners at the Times Picayune posted a story about that yesterday; to read it, click here.

