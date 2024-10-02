Changes in effect for participants of SNAP

LOUISIANA — Significant changes took effect for Louisiana SNAP recipients. According to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services, the program provides monthly benefits that help eligible low-income households buy food.

Families who receive SNAP can expect additional funds thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual cost-of-living adjustments for the 2025 fiscal year.

The increase is based on family size and income. If you are part of the program, see below for those changes.

DCFS



Last year, approximately 42.1 million people participated in the SNAP program nationwide, with Louisiana ranking third in the country for the highest number of participants.

The increases will remain in effect until September 2025.

There are also changes to the program's work requirements for those who are enrolled as ABAWDs (For Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents) the age limit for participation has been raised from 52 to 54.

Under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, ABAWDs must now prove they are either working, volunteering, or participating in an employment or training program for at least 80 hours a month. Read below for more details on the new changes:

In June, the federal government passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, making changes to SNAP for recipients classified as Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs). Beginning October 1, 2023, individuals aged 18 to 52 in the ABAWD category are limited to three months of SNAP benefits within a 36-month period unless they meet the federal work requirement or receive an exemption. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) oversees this rule, known as the SNAP Time Limit.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act also created new exemptions from the work requirement for individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans, and young adults aged 18 to 24 who were in foster care on their eighteenth birthday. The ABAWD age-limit will increase again on October 1, 2024, when ABAWDs up to age 54 will be subject to work requirements and the time limit.

To meet ABAWD work requirements, ABAWD-classified SNAP recipients must:

Work in a job (for pay or as a volunteer) for at least 80 hours per month;

Participate in a SNAP Employment and Training program for at least 80 hours per month (More information available at www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAPET); or

Work and/or participate in any combination of the above for a total of at least 80 hours per month.

If an ABAWD-classified SNAP recipient fails to meet the ABAWD work requirement, or is not exempt, they will lose their benefits after three months.

SNAP recipients who believe they qualify for an exemption must contact DCFS to verify their status by emailing LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

