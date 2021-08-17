Businesses in New Orleans could face shut down if found violating vaccine mandate

New Orleans businesses caught flouting the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could face an instant shutdown, according to Nola.com.

Enforcement of the city's mandates are expected to begins Aug. 23, according to a city spokesperson.

Nola.com reports that few details about enforcement of the mandate were announced Tuesday but a spokesperson said consequences would be "swift and serious."

“The protocols are going to be if you are found to be in violation, and they can determine that on the spot, you are going to get a cease and desist,” Beau Tidwell said, adding that fines are also possible.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Aug. 12 that bars, restaurants, gyms and other venues must require patrons to show they have received at least one vaccine shot or a recent negative test.

Nola.com says the mandate technically became effective Aug. 16, but Cantrell said at the time that the city would allow an additional week before starting enforcement.

Read the full article from Nola.com here

