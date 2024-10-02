Acadiana line crews still working in Georgia, Florida

Line crews from Acadiana's utilities are still in Georgia and Florida, helping restore power in communities hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

As we reported last week, crews from SLEMCO, Entergy and LUS answered the call from sister systems in the path of the storm. See our story about SLEMCO here, and our story about LUS here.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on September 26, causing damage in Florida and Georgia and catastrophic damage in the Appalachian Mountains, especially in North Carolina.

So far, Louisiana's utility line crews are still working in Georgia and Florida.

SLEMCO's screws are still in Florida and doing well, a spokesperson said. The damage is mostly trees and wire from wind damage, and they'll probably come home this weekend, she said. A crew only stays out for 10 days at a time before being replaced, to guard against fatigue, which can lead to accidents.

In the next few days, that will be finalized; it's possible fresh crews will go to Florida or they might move farther north to help with other outages, she said.

LUS crews are still in Gainesville, Florida, assisting with restoration.

"We anticipate completion by the end of this week. Once restoration assistance is complete, our crews will return home," a spokesman said.

Entergy sent crews to Georgia, and they're still there, restoring power: