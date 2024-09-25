LUS crews head to Florida ahead of Helene

LAFAYETTE, La. — An intensifying tropical storm, Helene, is expected to have major impacts across parts of Florida. On Tuesday, a state of emergency was declared for Florida's 67 counties, and mandatory evacuations were ordered in some areas.

At the Lafayette Utilities System Operations Center on Walker Rd., utility trucks rolled out to Florida's Gulf Coast to aid in restoration efforts.

According to the National Hurricane Center, residents on Helene's path are being told to prepare to be without electricity for a week.

Heidi Tweedel, Spokesperson for Lafayette Utilities System, says 18 workers will be sent to help put our neighbors in Florida.

"This is actually the third time that LUS crews are going to help Tallahassee with restoration. It's been a crazy weather season already, and we are only in the end of September, so we don't know what's going to happen next," Tweedel says. "But we are more than happy to go and help those guys out, since just two weeks ago they were here ready to help us out for Hurricane Francine."

Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday as a major hurricane.

