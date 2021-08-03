Hospitals seeing longer wait times than usual

LAFAYETTE — A spike in COVID-19 cases is causing longer wait times in walk-in clinics and emergency rooms.

One Lafayette woman said she waited with her father for more than seven hours last Tuesday. She told KATC his doctor told him to go to a emergency room due to his high blood sugar.

"I could've lost my dad that day," Brooke Richard said.

Richard says her father has stage 3 kidney disease. According to her, his blood sugar was over 500 that day. High blood sugar can result in kidney failure.

"Anything over 300, from what I'm reading, is an emergency," Richard added.

Richard's father was hospitalized for several days.

Her story is echoed by others who shared their recent experiences on social media. Many told KATC similar stories about long wait times in walk-in clinics and emergency rooms.

Last week Our Lady of Lourdes announced they were canceling elective surgeries because of a lack of beds. The impact of that announcement is now being felt by many.

One woman posted on Facebook that her husband's surgery to remove a mass was canceled.

"This is life saving issues that they are putting on the back burner," Richard said.

Richard explained that a family friend was scheduled to have a kidney transplant that has also been canceled. She told KATC her father returned home on Friday and is doing better.

