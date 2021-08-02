Gov Edwards expected to make mask mandate decision

Governor John Bel Edwards will be announcing his decision on a mask mandate at a press conference on Monday.

Edwards took the weekend to look over data with state and health officials before determining his decision. The state is currently in a 4th surge with cases rising each day.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 pm.

On Friday, Edwards said that thousands of new cases and dozens of hospitalizations are being reported each day with a younger group on average being hospitalized.

Louisiana is number one in the country for new case growth and has been labeled a state of concern. We are now the foremost state of concern in the US.

Right now, the state is recommending people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated to mask when indoors or when social distancing is not possible.

A live stream of the press conference will be available on katc.com/live and the KATC Facebook page.

Watch live below:

