COVID-19: State update - 450,673 cases and 10,264 deaths.

As of April 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 386 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 240 are confirmed cases and 146 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 450,673. The current total death count is 10,264.

The collection dates for most of these cases (91%) fall between April 6 and April 13, 2021. 98.7% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 12 there have been 2,255,300 vaccine doses administered and 966,365 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 143,570 vaccine series have been initiated and 98,347 (16.23% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

The state has issued a temporary pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning on Tuesday, April 13, following recommendations by the CDC and FDA. The pause comes while federal health agencies investigate whether six reported cases of blood clotting in other states were caused by the vaccine. Read more here.

Since Tuesday, 11,066 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,732,014. Of the tests reported today, 8,712 were PCR tests and 2,354 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 325 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 5 from Tuesday), and 49 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 87 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,348 cases (up 11) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,823 cases (up 31) | 412 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,492 cases (up 2) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,757 cases (up 6) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,109 cases (down 1) | 93 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 22,644 cases (up 8) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,625 cases (up 2) | 251 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 5,092 cases (up 6) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,601 cases (up 15) | 133 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,198 (up 6) | 116 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 442 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 304 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 450,279. The current total death count is 10,255.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between April 5 and April 12, 2021. 99.3% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 12 there have been 2,255,300 vaccine doses administered and 966,365 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 143,570 vaccine series have been initiated and 98,347 (16.23% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

Since Monday, 14,983 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,720,948. Of the tests reported today, 13,086 were PCR tests and 1,897 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 330 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 22 from Monday), and 49 of those patients were on ventilators (up 5 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 119 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,337 cases (up 1) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,792 cases (up 28) | 411 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,490 cases (up 10) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,751 cases (up 4) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,110 cases (up 7) | 92 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,636 cases (up 31) | 272 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,623 cases (up 21) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,086 cases (up 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,586 cases (down 7) | 133 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,192 (up 16) | 116 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of April 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 999 and there have been 25 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 714 are confirmed cases and 285 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 449,827. The current total death count is 10,241.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between April 4 and April 11, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

(REMINDER: LDH no longer updates coronavirus data on the weekends. Monday's update includes data not reported from the weekend)

As of Monday, April 12 there have been 2,255,300 vaccine doses administered and 966,365 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 143,570 vaccine series have been initiated and 98,347 (16.23% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Thursday, April 8, the governor held a press conference on the state's response to COVID-19. To read more from that press conference, click here.

Since Friday, 34,873 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,705,965. Of the tests reported today, 29,657 were PCR tests and 5,216 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 308 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 11 from Friday), and 44 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 306 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,336 cases (up 3) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,764 cases (up 100) | 409 deaths (up 8)

Evangeline - 3,480 cases (up 3) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,747 cases (up 35) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,103 cases (up 5) | 92 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 22,605 cases (up 81) | 272 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,602 cases (up 11) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,085 cases (up 26) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,593 cases (up 19) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,176 (up 23) | 116 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of April 9, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 739 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 439 are confirmed cases and 300 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 448,838. The current total death count is 10,216.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between April 2 and April 8, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

(REMINDER: LDH no longer updates coronavirus data on the weekends. The next update will take place on Monday, April 12.)

As of Thursday, April 8 there have been 2,152,002 vaccine doses administered and 898,262 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 138,819 vaccine series have been initiated and 91,866 (15.16% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, March 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state, but kept the mask mandate and social distancing requirements in place. See more on the Governor's order, here.

On Thursday, April 8, the governor held a press conference on the state's response to COVID-19. To read more from that press conference, click here.

Since Thursday, 24,634 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,671,092. Of the tests reported today, 21,128 were PCR tests and 3,506 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 297 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 4 from Thursday), and 43 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 222 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,333 cases (up 3) | 191 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,664 cases (up 100) | 401 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,477 cases (up 6) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,712 cases (up 5) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,098 cases (up 2) | 90 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,524 cases (up 66) | 271 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,591 cases (up 12) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,059 cases (up 8) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,574 cases (up 16) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,153 (up 4) | 116 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of April 8, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 442 and there have been 15 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 296 are confirmed cases and 146 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 448,104. The current total death count is 10,200.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between April 1 and April 7, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, April 8 there have been 2,152,002 vaccine doses administered and 898,262 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 138,819 vaccine series have been initiated and 91,866 (15.16% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

Since Wednesday, 20,350 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,646,458. Of the tests reported today, 17,898 were PCR tests and 2,452 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 301 patients were hospitalized across the state (no change from Wednesday), and 44 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 143 new cases and 9 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)



Acadia - 6,330 cases (up 12) | 191 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 21,564 cases (up 52) | 400 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline - 3,471 cases (down 4) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,707 cases (up 11) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,096 cases (up 4) | 90 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,458 cases (up 10) | 271 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,579 cases (up 11) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,051 cases (up 19) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,558 cases (up 4) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,149 (up 20) | 116 deaths (up 4)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of April 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 719 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 281 are confirmed cases and 438 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 447,655. The current total death count is 10,185.

The collection dates for most of these cases (71%) fall between March 31 and April 6, 2021. 99.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

Since Tuesday, 16,950 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,626,108. Of the tests reported today, 12,292 were PCR tests and 4,658 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 301 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 2 from Tuesday), and 46 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 183 new cases and 1 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,318 cases (up 14) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,512 cases (up 71) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,475 cases (up 10) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,696 cases (up 14) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,092 cases (up 22) | 90 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 22,448 cases (up 32) | 271 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,568 cases (no change) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,032 cases (down 2) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,554 cases (up 18) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,129 (up 2) | 112 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of April 6, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 198 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 146 are confirmed cases and 52 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 446,955. The current total death count is 10,174.

The collection dates for most of these cases (89%) fall between April 1 and April 6, 2021. 98.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, April 5 there have been 2,045,266 vaccine doses administered and 834,087 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 133,659 vaccine series have been initiated and 85,346 (14.08% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

Since Monday, 10,808 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,609,158. Of the tests reported today, 10,109 were PCR tests and 699 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 299 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 7 from Monday), and 47 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 23 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,304 cases (down 8) | 190 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 21,441 cases (no change) | 396 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,465 cases (down 6) | 91 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,682 cases (up 1) | 152 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,070 cases (down 1) | 89 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,416 cases (up 9) | 271 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,568 cases (up 12) | 250 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 5,034 cases (up 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,536 cases (down 4) | 132 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,127 (down 2) | 112 deaths (up 1)

------------------------------------------------------------

