COVID-19: State update - 442,620 cases and 10,073 deaths.

As of March 25, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 407 and there have been 17 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 274 are confirmed cases and 133 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 442,620. The current total death count is 10,073.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between March 17 and March 24, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 25, there have been 1,718,857 vaccine doses administered and 654,876 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 119,920 vaccine series have been initiated and 70,487 (11.63% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They joined people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

All Louisiana residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, March 29. Read more

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Wednesday, 15,128 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,416,619. Of the tests reported today, 12,837 were PCR tests and 2,291 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 396 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 17 from Wednesday), and 69 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 137 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,250 cases (up 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,955 cases (up 36) | 387 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,431 cases (up 5) | 89 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,622 cases (up 9) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,016 cases (up 12) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,178 cases (up 23) | 269 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 8,501 cases (up 16) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,969 cases (up 5) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,440 cases (up 18) | 128 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,075 (up 8) | 110 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 524 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 297 are confirmed cases and 227 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 442,221. The current total death count is 10,056.

The collection dates for most of these cases (83%) fall between March 16 and March 23, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 22, there have been 1,622,640 vaccine doses administered and 611,494 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 113,070 vaccine series have been initiated and 64,623 (10.66% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They joined people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 429,935 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/22/21).

Since Tuesday, 17,432 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,401,491. Of the tests reported today, 12,896 were PCR tests and 4,527 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 413 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 9 from Tuesday), and 75 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 89 new cases and 5 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,245 cases (up 13) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,919 cases (down 26) | 387 deaths (up 5)

Evangeline - 3,426 cases (up 3) | 88 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,613 cases (up 4) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,004 cases (down 3) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,155 cases (up 49) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,485 cases (up 4) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,964 cases (down 1) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,422 cases (up 16) | 127 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,067 (down 1) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 709 and there have been 7 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 388 are confirmed cases and 321 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 441,771. The current total death count is 10,037.

The collection dates for most of these cases (84%) fall between March 15 and March 22, 2021. 99.9% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 22, there have been 1,622,640 vaccine doses administered and 611,494 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 113,070 vaccine series have been initiated and 64,623 (10.66% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They join people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 426,243 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/15/21).

Since Monday, 21,235 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,384,068. Of the tests reported today, 16,653 were PCR tests and 4,582 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 404 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 1 from Monday), and 74 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 170 new cases and 1 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,232 cases (down 5) | 188 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,945 cases (up 88) | 382 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,423 cases (no change) | 88 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,609 cases (up 11) | 150 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 3,007 cases (up 13) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,106 cases (up 10) | 267 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,481 cases (down 8) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,965 cases (up 19) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,406 cases (up 11) | 127 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,068 (up 18) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 22, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,334 and there have been 42 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Monday's update includes data for 3 days (3/20-3/22) because LDH no longer updates the dashboard on weekends.

Of these cases, 938 are confirmed cases and 396 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 441,066. The current total death count is 10,030.

The collection dates for most of these cases (89%) fall between March 14 and March 21, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 22, there have been 1,622,640 vaccine doses administered and 611,494 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 113,070 vaccine series have been initiated and 64,623 (10.66% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They join people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 426,243 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/15/21).

Since Friday, 41,142 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,362,833. Of the tests reported today, 35,606 were PCR tests and 5,536 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 403 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 4 from Friday), and 71 of those patients were on ventilators (up 3 from Friday)

Across Acadiana, there were 432 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,237 cases (up 18) | 188 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 20,857 cases (up 168) | 381 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,423 cases (up 15) | 88 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,598 cases (up 15) | 150 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 2,994 cases (up 30) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,096 cases (up 65) | 267 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,489 cases (up 45) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,946 cases (no change) | 115 deaths (down 1)

St. Mary - 4,395 cases (up 51) | 127 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,050 (up 25) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 203 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH says that due to a technical issue some lab data were not processed in time for reporting on Friday. The data will be included in the 3/22 update. LDH will no longer update COVID-19 numbers on the weekends.

Of Friday's cases, 107 are confirmed cases and 96 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 439,737. The current total death count is 9,988.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90%) fall between March 11 and March 18, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 18, there have been 1,516,763 vaccine doses administered and 568,968 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 106,291 vaccine series have been initiated and 59,858 (9.88% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 22, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions. They join people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities who became eligible on March 9.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 426,243 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/15/21).

Since Thursday, 10,535 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,321,691. Of the tests reported today, 8,627 were PCR tests and 1,908 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 399 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 15 from Thursday), and 68 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 77 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,219 cases (up 19) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,689 cases (up 35) | 378 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,408 cases (up 3) | 87 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,583 cases (down 2) | 149 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,964 cases (down 5) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,031 cases (up 2) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,444 cases (down 5) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,946 cases (down 6) | 116 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,344 cases (up 11) | 127 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 5,025 (up 7) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 558 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 397 are confirmed cases and 161 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 439,543. The current total death count is 9,974.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between March 10 and March 17, 2021.

As of Thursday, March 18, there have been 1,516,763 vaccine doses administered and 568,968 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 106,291 vaccine series have been initiated and 59,858 (9.88% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

Gov John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday, March 18, to update on COVID-19 response in the state.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 426,243 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/15/21).

Since Wednesday, 21,996 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,311,156. Of the tests reported today, 19,820 were PCR tests and 2,176 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 414 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 32 from Wednesday), and 67 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 227 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,200 cases (up 10) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,654 cases (up 104) | 378 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,405 cases (up 8) | 87 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,585 cases (up 5) | 149 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis - 2,969 cases (up 7) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,029 cases (up 28) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,449 cases (up 22) | 247 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,952 cases (up 14) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,333 cases (up 19) | 126 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,018 (up 10) | 110 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 447 and there have been 30 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 275 are confirmed cases and 172 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 439,002. The current total death count is 9,955.

The collection dates for most of these cases (91%) fall between March 9 and March 16, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 1,418,805 vaccine doses administered and 533,644 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 96,065 vaccine series have been initiated and 56,760 (9.73% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 426,243 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/15/21).

Since Tuesday, 22,560 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,289,160. Of the tests reported today, 19,486 were PCR tests and 3,074 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 446 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 7 from Tuesday), and 66 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 194 new cases and 3 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,190 cases (up 21) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,550 cases (up 71) | 377 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,397 cases (up 8) | 86 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,580 cases (down 4) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,962 cases (up 5) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 22,001 cases (up 29) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,427 cases (no change) | 247 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,938 cases (up 10) | 115 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,314 cases (up 24) | 126 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 5,008 (up 26) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM TUESDAY:

As of March 16, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 974 and there have been 22 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 582 are confirmed cases and 392 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 438,557. The current total death count is 9,925.

The collection dates for most of these cases (96%) fall between March 8 and March 15, 2021. 99.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 1,418,805 vaccine doses administered and 533,644 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 96,065 vaccine series have been initiated and 56,760 (9.73% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Monday, 19,159 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,266,600. Of the tests reported today, 14,753 were PCR tests and 4,406 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 453 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Monday), and 62 of those patients were on ventilators (down 4 from Monday)

Across Acadiana, there were 291 new cases and 4 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,169 cases (up 1) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,480 cases (up 157) | 375 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,388 cases (up 1) | 86 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 6,584 cases (up 9) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,957 cases (up 14) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,972 cases (up 49) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,427 cases (up 17) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,928 cases (up 33) | 115 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,290 cases (up 8) | 126 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 4,982 (up 2) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM MONDAY:

As of March 15, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 171 and there have been 19 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 131 are confirmed cases and 40 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 437,565. The current total death count is 9,903.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between March 10 and March 14, 2021. 99.4% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.6% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 1,418,805 vaccine doses administered and 533,644 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 96,065 vaccine series have been initiated and 56,760 (9.73% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Sunday, 5,548 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,247,441. Of the tests reported today, 5,007 were PCR tests and 541 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 455 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Sunday), and 66 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Sunday)

Across Acadiana, there were 42 new cases and 1 new deaths reported since Sunday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,168 cases (no change) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,323 cases (up 24) | 374 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 3,387 cases (no change) | 86 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,575 cases (no change) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,943 cases (up 11) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,923 cases (up 4) | 266 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,410 cases (down 2) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,895 cases (no change) | 114 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,282 cases (up 3) | 124 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,980 (down 5) | 110 deaths (no change)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM SUNDAY:

As of March 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 945 and there have been 23 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 704 are confirmed cases and 241 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Sunday is 437,393. The current total death count is 9,884.

REMEMBER: The state does not report numbers on Saturdays. That means the numbers reported here are for two days, not just one.

The collection dates for most of these cases (79%) fall between March 6 and March 13, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) account for the largest portion of these cases.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,272,139 vaccine doses administered and 470,147 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 86,780 vaccine series have been initiated and 49,544 (8.17% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Friday, 35,848 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,241,893. Of the tests reported today, 31,917 were PCR tests and 3,931 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 457 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 21 from Friday), and 68 of those patients were on ventilators (up five from Friday)

Over the past year, 83,851 cases have been reported in Acadiana's parishes, and 1,742 Acadiana residents have died of COVID.

Across Acadiana, there were 226 new cases and 7 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,168 cases (up 3) | 187 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,299 cases (up 67) | 374 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 3,387 cases (up 15) | 85 deaths (up 3)

Iberia - 6,575 cases (up 8) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,932 cases (up 1) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,919 cases (up 58) | 266 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,412 cases (up 18) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,895 cases (up 7) | 114 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,279 cases (up 34) | 124 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,985 (up 15) | 110 deaths (up 1)

--------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of March 12, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 528 and there have been 33 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 418 are confirmed cases and 110 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 436,482. The current total death count is 9,861.

The collection dates for most of these cases (92%) fall between March 4 and March 11, 2021. 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,272,139 vaccine doses administered and 470,147 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 86,780 vaccine series have been initiated and 49,544 (8.17% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Thursday, 26,858 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,206,045. Of the tests reported today, 24,264 were PCR tests and 2,594 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 478 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 36 from Thursday), and 63 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Thursday)

Across Acadiana, there were 189 new cases and 7 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,165 cases (up 5) | 187 deaths (up 1)

Calcasieu - 20,232 cases (up 58) | 372 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,372 cases (up 1) | 82 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,567 cases (up 9) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,931 cases (up 23) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,861 cases (up 34) | 265 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 8,394 cases (up 18) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,888 cases (up 5) | 114 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,245 cases (up 11) | 124 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 4,970 (up 25) | 109 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of March 11, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 441 and there have been 16 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 333 are confirmed cases and 108 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 435,935. The current total death count is 9,828.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between March 3 and March 10, 2021. 96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Thursday, March 11, there have been 1,272,139 vaccine doses administered and 470,147 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 86,780 vaccine series have been initiated and 49,544 (8.17% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Wednesday, 24,881 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,179,187. Of the tests reported today, 22,648 were PCR tests and 2,233 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 514 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 16 from Wednesday), and 64 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Wednesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 111 new cases and 5 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,160 cases (up 6) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,174 cases (up 48) | 369 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 3,371 cases (up 13) | 81 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,558 cases (up 1) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,908 cases (down 5) | 88 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 21,827 cases (up 22) | 264 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 8,376 cases (up 1) | 246 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 4,883 cases (down 6) | 114 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 4,234 cases (up 16) | 123 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,945 (up 4) | 109 deaths (no change)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of March 10, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 577 and there have been 43 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 370 are confirmed cases and 207 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 435,514. The current total death count is 9,812.

The collection dates for most of these cases (84%) fall between March 1 and March 9, 2021. 99.65% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 0.35% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 1,220,563 vaccine doses administered and 448,730 vaccine series completed. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 82,420 vaccine series have been initiated and 46,101 (7.61% of the population) have been completed. These numbers will be updated every Monday and Thursday.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Tuesday, March 9, people ages 16 to 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC as well as staff of congregate living facilities became eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Residents wanting to receive a vaccine at those locations were required to make an appointment. For more information, click here.

On Wednesday, March 3, the state entered Phase 3. Read more on the guidelines: Louisiana moves into Phase 3 with mask mandate still in place

LDH reports that 420,459 patients are "presumed recovered." (These numbers are normally updated on Mondays. The last update was on 03/08/21).

Since Tuesday, 17,413 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 6,154,306. Of the tests reported today, 14,029 were PCR tests and 3,384 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 530 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 13 from Tuesday), and 69 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Tuesday)

Across Acadiana, there were 168 new cases and 7 new death reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 6,154 cases (down 1) | 186 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu - 20,126 cases (up 66) | 368 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline - 3,358 cases (up 4) | 80 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 6,557 cases (up 15) | 148 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 2,913 cases (up 11) | 88 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 21,805 cases (up 31) | 262 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 8,375 cases (up 3) | 246 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin - 4,889 cases (up 20) | 113 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 4,218 cases (up 8) | 123 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 4,941 (up 10) | 109 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------

