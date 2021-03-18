Vaccination eligibility to expand for all essential workers in Louisiana

Governor Edwards announced on Thursday that on Monday, vaccinations will expand eligibility.

Starting Monday, March 22, 2021, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of their underlying health conditions, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday.

Newly eligible populations also include postal, transportation, judiciary and media workers, faculty and staff of institutes of higher education and more frontline government workers. This group, called Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two, covers essential workers not previously eligible.

Starting Monday, all essential workers, including people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, regardless of underlying health conditions. #lagov pic.twitter.com/syK5lDJ0Y5 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 18, 2021

This change applies to everyone 16 years and older. Currently in the United States, adults are eligible for three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. People who are 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and should work with their vaccine provider to ensure they are receiving that specific vaccine. All previously eligible people in Louisiana, including people 65 and older and those with certain health conditions, also remain eligible for the COVID vaccine.

“Our vaccine strategy in Louisiana has been to make sure that we were vaccinating the most high-risk individuals to protect them from getting COVID-19 and also preserve capacity in our hospitals. We’ve seen encouraging trends in our percent positivity of tests and also a drop in the number of Louisianans hospitalized with COVID. While many essential workers may already be eligible because of their underlying health conditions, beginning Monday, additional workers in key sectors will be able to get their vaccines, which is good news for tens of thousands of Louisianans who have helped keep our state running during these very trying times,” Gov. Edwards said. “This is likely the last expansion of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana before we make the shots available to everyone 16 and older, which we are targeting for some time in April.

“In some areas, it still may be challenging for workers to get an appointment, and I hope they will be patient with our vaccine providers who have worked tirelessly during this unprecedented vaccine effort,” Gov. Edwards said. “President Biden recently set a goal to open eligibility to all adults by the start of May, and I am confident, through continued commitments of doses from the federal government, that Louisiana will exceed this goal. I look forward to a day soon when all adult Louisianans are eligible for these safe and effective vaccines and we are no longer losing so many of our family members and neighbors to COVID-19.”

For information about how to get vaccinated in Louisiana and for the latest vaccine eligibility groups, visit covidvaccine.la.gov. [gov.louisiana.gov]

PRIORITY GROUPS IN LOUISIANA

Within priority groups and tiers there is no particular sequencing. Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

Priority Group 1-A: Ongoing

Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals

Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities

First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)

Priority Group 1-B, Tier One: Ongoing

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Nonemergency Medical Transportation staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers and both paid and unpaid home care staff) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

Law enforcement and other first responders

Persons 65 years old and older

Louisiana Unified Command Group

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 or daycare

Legislators and legislative staff

All pregnant persons, regardless of age

Staff of congregate living facilities

Individuals aged 16-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an increased or likely risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC list of conditions can be found here. They are: Asthma (moderate to severe) Cancer Cerebrovascular disease Chronic kidney disease Chronic liver disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Cystic fibrosis Severe neurologic conditions such as dementia Down Syndrome Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Hypertension Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but < 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMIC >40kg/m2) Overweight (BMI 25-30 kg/m2) Pregnancy Pulmonary fibrosis Sickle Cell Disease Smoking Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder) Type 1 diabetes Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two: Starting Monday, March 22

Higher Education faculty/staff

Food and agricultural workers

Food service (restaurant/bar) workers, hotel workers, and other hospitality workers

Judiciary staff, including judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders

Postal workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Transportation workers, including river pilots

Water and wastewater workers

Energy workers

Bank tellers

Construction workers

Clergy

IT and communications workers

Media workers

Public safety engineers and other workers

Public health workers

Frontline government workers

Child, youth, and family service workers

Veterinarians and support staff

Waste management workers

Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers

Those people can schedule appointments on Monday and when they arrive, must show identification that they work in the fields identified. Those in these categories must be 16 and older.

Edwards says that vaccination priorities has been to vaccinate the highest priority groups first to reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

He says he believes this is the last expansion before opening to the general public. He is unsure when the announcement for the general public will be announced.

President Biden set a goal for May. Edwards says he believes Louisiana will get there sooner than that date.

A live stream is available below:

Last week, the state's eligibility for vaccines was expanded to include residents 16 and older with certain health or medical conditions. See the eligibility requirements here.

Three vaccines are being administered in Louisiana those include the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines along with the single-dose Johnson&johnson vaccine.

Over 1 million vaccines have been administered in the state.

See the state numbers for COVID-19 here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel